Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 157,961 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,961 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.14% of Harley-Davidson worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $42,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.29. 77,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.