Bridgewater Associates LP Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1,950.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $1,233,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $308.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,020. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.66. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

