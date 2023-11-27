Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 14,716 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,716 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.47% of Adtalem Global Education worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 845,743 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $19,451,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth $12,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth $12,230,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,605,043.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,113,017.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,043.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,883. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $368.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

