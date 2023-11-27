Bridgewater Associates LP Has $6.34 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Paycom Software by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,480,000 after buying an additional 58,218 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.92. 66,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.27.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.12.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

