Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.14% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BFAM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.42. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $645.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.13 million. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $46,644.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $248,480. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

