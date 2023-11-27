Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,700,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.61.

KLA Trading Up 0.1 %

KLAC stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $556.22. The stock had a trading volume of 53,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,421. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $562.84. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $487.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

