Smith Moore & CO. Makes New Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 200.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLNE shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 280,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,151. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $767.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.22.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.