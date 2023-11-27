Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $7.45 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Evergy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Evergy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 46,913 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Evergy by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Evergy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $50.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.82%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

