Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Rogers worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $197,666,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $168,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Rogers by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,446,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,308,000 after purchasing an additional 564,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 392,411 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $56,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $132.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $103.85 and a 52-week high of $173.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.00.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $229.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

