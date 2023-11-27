Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Peabody Energy worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peabody Energy

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $11,599,642.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,722,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,429,730 shares of company stock valued at $33,679,455 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

BTU opened at $23.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

