AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Evolus by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Evolus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Evolus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Evolus by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Evolus from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $30,826.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,669.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $30,826.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,669.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 1,690,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $12,679,972.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,381,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,359,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evolus Price Performance

NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Evolus had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 507.42%. Analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolus Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

