Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 215,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 23.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after buying an additional 62,942 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.7% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the second quarter worth about $3,965,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

VONV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.35. The company had a trading volume of 34,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,465. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $72.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.