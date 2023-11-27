Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 43,975 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,975 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.47% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 612.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,060.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.37. 8,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,354. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

