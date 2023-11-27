12,000 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 82.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after buying an additional 799,202 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter worth approximately $6,633,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,916,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 63.5% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,232,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 478,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,917.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Steelcase

Steelcase Stock Performance

SCS stock remained flat at $12.02 during midday trading on Monday. 29,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,201. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Steelcase Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.