SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $601,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,451 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 330,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDW stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.45. 101,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,287. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

