Compound Market Capitalization Achieves $407.67 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. Compound has a market cap of $407.67 million and $74.50 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for $50.81 or 0.00137370 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00037375 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008119 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002667 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000107 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000148 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,190.63 or 1.60024880 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,023,280 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,023,224.65202318 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.53069365 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 427 active market(s) with $90,271,314.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

