BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE ZRE opened at C$19.24 on Monday. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a one year low of C$17.82 and a one year high of C$24.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.50.

