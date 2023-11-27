GrainCorp Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.30 (ASX:GNC)

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, November 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.
GrainCorp Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80.
GrainCorp Company Profile
