BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This is a boost from BMO US Put Write ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BMO US Put Write ETF Price Performance

ZPW stock opened at C$15.69 on Monday. BMO US Put Write ETF has a one year low of C$13.86 and a one year high of C$15.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.15.

