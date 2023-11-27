Sun Life Financial Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$69.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$66.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.79. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$60.01 and a one year high of C$70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a current ratio of 56.90 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.46.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

