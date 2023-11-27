NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWHUF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. CIBC cut their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.