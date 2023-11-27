NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2023

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWHUF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. CIBC cut their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NWHUF

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.