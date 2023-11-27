Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on December 15th

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0884 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $32.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $40.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CDPYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at September 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,500 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.
