Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Announces Dividend of $15.00 (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 15.00 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMBL opened at $4,880.00 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a twelve month low of $4,225.00 and a twelve month high of $7,800.00. The firm has a market cap of $585.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,590.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5,030.19.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $137.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 19.67%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

