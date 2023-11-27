Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $10.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $12.85.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
