Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $10.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

