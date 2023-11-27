Technology One Limited (TNE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.15 on December 14th

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Technology One’s previous final dividend of $0.13.
Technology One Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83.
Technology One Company Profile
