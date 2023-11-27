Technology One Limited (TNE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.15 on December 14th

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Technology One’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83.

Technology One Limited researches, develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions worldwide. The company operates through Software and Consulting segments. It offers various business solutions, including business analytics, corporate performance management, DXP local government, enterprise asset management, enterprise budgeting, enterprise cash receipting, enterprise content management, financials, human resources and payroll, performance planning, property and rating, spatial, strategic asset management, student management, timetabling and scheduling, and supply chain management.

