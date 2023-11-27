Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Surge Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13.
Surge Energy Company Profile
