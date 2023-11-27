Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Extendicare Trading Up 4.3 %
OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $4.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. Extendicare has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $5.80.
Extendicare Company Profile
