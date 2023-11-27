Financial Comparison: Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) versus HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Free Report) and HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Reliability has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireRight has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reliability and HireRight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliability -3.01% -8.28% -6.28% HireRight N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliability 0 0 0 0 N/A HireRight 0 4 3 0 2.43

HireRight has a consensus price target of $12.63, suggesting a potential downside of 2.90%. Given HireRight’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HireRight is more favorable than Reliability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reliability and HireRight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliability $25.73 million 0.82 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A HireRight $731.20 million 0.05 -$705,000.00 ($0.25) -52.04

HireRight has higher revenue and earnings than Reliability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of HireRight shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Reliability shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of HireRight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HireRight beats Reliability on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliability

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc., provides workforce solutions in the United States and internationally. The Employer of Record segment provides outsourced managed workforce solutions, which includes state employment registration, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, and on-site workforce management services, as well as management of state/county/city mandated employee benefits, such as paid safe and sick leaves, as well as locality mandated training and unemployment claims administration. The Recruiting and Staffing segment operates a network of multimedia and video production workers for media clients, camera crews, and other technical and creative talent. Video and Multimedia Production segment provides multimedia and video production solutions including pre-production conceptualization; project consultation from scriptwriting to site scouting; budget development and management; booking and managing of logistics for field and studio teams; and broadcast HD camera crews and field support, which includes makeup artists, av support, field producers, and full equipment rental. This segment also offers post-production facilities and freelance support including non-linear editors, graphic artists, narrators, and actors; animation and graphic design development, such as whiteboard animation; live transmission services from satellite to streaming; and management of staffed client studios for corporate, government and broadcast clients. Direct Hire segment provides direct placement requests by MMG clients for various posts, including administrative, media, and IT professionals. It serves media, banking, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, energy, healthcare, and education industries. Reliability Incorporated was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clarksburg, Maryland.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. HireRight Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

