Financial Review: Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) versus Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) and Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ampco-Pittsburgh and Aurubis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampco-Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurubis 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampco-Pittsburgh 0.35% 1.26% 0.28% Aurubis N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ampco-Pittsburgh and Aurubis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ampco-Pittsburgh and Aurubis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampco-Pittsburgh $390.19 million 0.13 $3.42 million $0.07 36.01 Aurubis N/A N/A N/A $0.48 88.42

Ampco-Pittsburgh has higher revenue and earnings than Aurubis. Ampco-Pittsburgh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurubis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are held by institutional investors. 31.4% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ampco-Pittsburgh beats Aurubis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP). The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and, forged engineered products that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, roughing mills, and plate mills; and forged engineered products for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills, back-up rolls for narrow strip mills, and leveling rolls and shafts. The ALP segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, nuclear power generation, and industrial manufacturing; custom-designed air handling systems for institutional, pharmaceutical, and general industrial building markets; and manufacture centrifugal pumps for the fossil fueled power generation, marine defense, and industrial refrigeration industries. The company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

About Aurubis

(Get Free Report)

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products. In addition, the company produces gold, silver, lead, lead-bismuth alloy, lead-antimony litharge, tellurium metals, and tellurium dioxide. Further, the company engages in the recycling of copper, copper scrap, alloy scrap and other recycling materials, precious metals, and other non-ferrous metals. Additionally, it produces sulfuric acid, iron-silicate, smelter intermediates, and selenium, as well as produces various products from purchased copper and copper alloy scrap, electronic scrap, and industrial residues. The company was formerly known as Norddeutsche Affinerie AG and changed its name to Aurubis AG in April 2009. Aurubis AG was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.