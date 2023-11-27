First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Financial Comparison

ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ENB Financial and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENB Financial N/A N/A N/A First Citizens BancShares 55.28% 13.64% 1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ENB Financial and First Citizens BancShares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Citizens BancShares 0 2 4 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

First Citizens BancShares has a consensus target price of $1,625.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.21%. Given First Citizens BancShares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Citizens BancShares is more favorable than ENB Financial.

This table compares ENB Financial and First Citizens BancShares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENB Financial N/A N/A N/A $2.60 4.96 First Citizens BancShares $5.55 billion 3.76 $1.10 billion $766.85 1.87

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than ENB Financial. First Citizens BancShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of ENB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of ENB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ENB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. ENB Financial pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares pays out 0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats ENB Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENB Financial

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also provides direct deposit and direct payments of funds through electronic funds transfer. In addition, it offers ATM, telephone banking, debit and credit card, safe deposit box, remote deposit capture, and trust and investment advisory services, as well as internet banking services, such as bill pay and wire transfer. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Ephrata, Pennsylvania.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and mortgage; and commercial and industrial leases, as well as small business administration paycheck protection program loans. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, construction and land development, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. Further, it provides wealth management services, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

