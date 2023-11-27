Analysts Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target at $27.54

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,583,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,317,000 after buying an additional 1,371,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after buying an additional 1,845,507 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after buying an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after buying an additional 347,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,110,000 after buying an additional 1,611,484 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

