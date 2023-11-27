Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $71.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after buying an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 36,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,151,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,505,000 after buying an additional 3,142,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after buying an additional 3,023,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $74.41 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

