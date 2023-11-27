Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Lucid Group by 184.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Lucid Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

Lucid Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Further Reading

