Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $179.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.73. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $129.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.96.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $375,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,637.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $375,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,637.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $2,942,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,792,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

