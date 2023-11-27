Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $179.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.43.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.8 %
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 503,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,505,000 after purchasing an additional 488,406 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,562,000 after purchasing an additional 468,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,489,000 after acquiring an additional 377,046 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jones Lang LaSalle
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.