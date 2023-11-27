Analysts Set Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) PT at $14.29

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Enhabit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Enhabit from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Enhabit stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. Enhabit has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.31 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Enhabit by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 404.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

