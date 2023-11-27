IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives C$40.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.63.

IGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

IGM opened at C$33.43 on Monday. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$30.34 and a one year high of C$43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.01. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of C$770.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.5508919 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.97%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

