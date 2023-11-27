Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives $6,086.00 Average PT from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6,086.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($96.33) to GBX 7,400 ($92.58) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $13.60 on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

