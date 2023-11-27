Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.88.

RBBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBBN stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $364.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

