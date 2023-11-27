Brokerages Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Target Price at $68.22

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.22.

EWBC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $61.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,641 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,033,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 76,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

