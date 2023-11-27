Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL opened at $131.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil has a 52-week low of $64.74 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.05. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total transaction of $590,895.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,352,283.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $212,288.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total transaction of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,352,283.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $102,656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

