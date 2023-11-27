StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $42.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.