StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.