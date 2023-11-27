Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.39.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
