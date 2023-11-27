Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

