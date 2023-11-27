Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.08. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Educational Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

