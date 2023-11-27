Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NAII opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natural Alternatives International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.