Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NAII opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.12.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
