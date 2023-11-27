Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $532,392.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.95. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

