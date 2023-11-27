Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.28. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $95,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

