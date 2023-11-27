OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.42. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

