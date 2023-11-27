Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

EIGR opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $14.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.89. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.31.

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne purchased 154,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,161.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,438.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 88,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

